Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima RC Church
1901 Chester Pike
Eddystone, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Sorrentino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela R. "Carmie" Sorrentino


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmela R. "Carmie" Sorrentino Obituary
1938-2019 Carmela R. “Carmie” Sorrentino, 81, of Stuart, FL, died July 25, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of Ralph and Anna Gabor Sorrentino and resided in Hainesport, N.J., before moving to Florida. Carmie retired as a professor at Rowan Univ. and distinguished her career with guest lecturing at the United Nations and John-Hopkins Univ. Carmie was committed to her family and church and a champion for animals. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish participating in Rosary Altar Society, Choir and RCIA. Carmie also belonged to the Diocesan Legion of Mary. She was predeceased by her brothers, Ralph and Fred (2018); and her nephew, Fred, Jr. (2017) and is survived by her niece, Stephanie Rubin; and nephews, Ralph, Jr. and Anthony. Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022. Burial: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave., Palm City, Florida 34990. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now