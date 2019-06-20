Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Carmella M. (Emmi) Jones, “Millie” age 93, of Brookhaven, PA, formerly of Chester, PA, died at her son’s home peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 following the devoted daily care of her granddaughter, Jessi. Millie was a graduate of Chester High School. She was a devoted member of Full Gospel Assembly, Brookhaven, PA. Millie enjoyed reading her Bible and sitting on the front porch waving to everyone. She was devoted to her home and family. Wife of the late Paul William Jones, Sr., sister of the late Anne Todd and Samuel Emmi. Survivors: Daughters: Patricia (Bob) Lister and Florence (Pat) MacPherson. Sons: Paul W. Jones, Jr. and Dan P. Jones. Sister: Josephine Marino. Brothers: Tony (Betty) Emmi and John (Joan) Emmi. 7 Grandchildren. 1 Great-Grandson. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation: Tuesday, June 25th after 10:00AM at Full Gospel Assembly, 301 Edwards Drive, Brookhaven, PA 19015. Funeral Service: Tuesday, June 25th at 11:00AM at Full Gospel Assembly, 301 Edwards Drive, Brookhaven, PA 19015. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Full Gospel Assembly at the above address. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 21, 2019
