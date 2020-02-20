|
Carmella Sadie Barbato “Dell” passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 at the age of 99. Born in the City of Chester, Carmella was a lifetime resident of Delaware County. She was a member of St. Roberts Church in Chester for many years. Carmella especially enjoyed traveling with her sisters, dancing, and listening to music. She had an infectious laugh, a wonderful sense of humor, and she was “tough as nails”. She was the daughter of the late Felice and Giovanni Barbato of Averse, Italy. Carmella was predeceased by brothers Michael, Pasquale, and Joseph Barbato; sisters Rose Frolio (Nicholas), Jeanette Cotter (Jack), Mary Zettle (Francis), and Nancy Di Dio (Nazzarreno); and nephew Michael Barbato. Carmella is survived by 14 nieces and nephews: John Cotter, Phyllis Sgro, Nancy Frolio, Nicholas Frolio,Jr., John, Joseph, Thomas, and James Zettle, Terese Cumberland, Lisa Barbato Goldstein, John and Joseph Barbato, Nancy Seaman, and Peter Di Dio. Burial services will be held privately at the request of Carmella. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2020