Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmella Barbato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmella Sadie "Dell" Barbato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmella Sadie "Dell" Barbato Obituary
Carmella Sadie Barbato “Dell” passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 at the age of 99. Born in the City of Chester, Carmella was a lifetime resident of Delaware County. She was a member of St. Roberts Church in Chester for many years. Carmella especially enjoyed traveling with her sisters, dancing, and listening to music. She had an infectious laugh, a wonderful sense of humor, and she was “tough as nails”. She was the daughter of the late Felice and Giovanni Barbato of Averse, Italy. Carmella was predeceased by brothers Michael, Pasquale, and Joseph Barbato; sisters Rose Frolio (Nicholas), Jeanette Cotter (Jack), Mary Zettle (Francis), and Nancy Di Dio (Nazzarreno); and nephew Michael Barbato. Carmella is survived by 14 nieces and nephews: John Cotter, Phyllis Sgro, Nancy Frolio, Nicholas Frolio,Jr., John, Joseph, Thomas, and James Zettle, Terese Cumberland, Lisa Barbato Goldstein, John and Joseph Barbato, Nancy Seaman, and Peter Di Dio. Burial services will be held privately at the request of Carmella. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -