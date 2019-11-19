Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Carmello "Carmen" LaCattara


1924 - 2019
Carmello "Carmen" LaCattara Obituary
Carmello “Carmen” LaCattara, age 95, long time Chester resident, died November 14th. Born in Hammonton, NJ, Carmen served in the U.S. Army, drove for Robbin’s Motors, owned Artware Ceramics and worked with family at Furillo’s Deli. He loved his family, trucks, diners and his favorite spot, Dunkin Donuts. He is pre-deceased by his wife, Clairine Prestipino LaCattara and grandson Kevin Begley. Survived by daughters, Lee Furillo (Michael) and Rosemary Begley. Grandchildren, Janine Furillo (Michael D’Orazio), Michael Furillo, Renee Begley, Laurie Begley and Kelly Ruggieri (Michael) & 7 great- grandchildren. Services private www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 20, 2019
