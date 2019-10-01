|
Carmen J. Mollichella, 80, peacefully passed away on September 28 at his home in Dover, DE surrounded by his family. He was the proud owner of Carmen Mollichella Brick and Stone Pointing in Delaware County where he lived for most of his life. Survivors: Wife of 56 wonderful years Antoinette (Losco); children: Phillip Mollichella (Dawn), Joanne Mallon (James) and Michele McKnight (Michael). He also had seven grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. Mass: 11:00 am Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086 where friends may call from 9:45 AM until 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to either St. Joseph’s Indian School, www.stjo.org or for Parkinson’s disease Arrangements: Rigby Funeral Home, Media Pa. Online condolences rigbyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019