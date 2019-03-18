|
Carney P. “Pat” Tajirian, age 79, of Media PA, on March 13, 2019. Pat was the owner and founder of TJ Equipment Co in 1977. Survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Dolores (nee D’Annunzio) Tajirian; his loving children David Tajirian (Karla), Tammi Campbell (John), and Kristie McCann (Patrick); his seven adoring grandchildren, 2 cherished great-grandchildren, and his dear brother John Tajirian (Kathryn). Relatives and Friends are invited to his Visitation on Thursday, March 21st, from 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM, at the D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 PM in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Sonder House c/o 819 Geddy Lane Downingtown, PA, for the benefit of Cassidy Hope Epps would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 19, 2019