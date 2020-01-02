Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
1958-2019 Carol A. Downey Smith, 61, of Lester died on December 31, 2019. Born in Ridley Park, she was daughter of the late Edward F. and Helene May Schoen Downey. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Kenneth A. Smith, Sr., sons Kenneth A. Smith, Jr., Karl D. Smith and Michael J. Smith (Cathy), brothers Edward F. Downey, Jr. (Linda) and David M. Downey (Maria), and sister Kate L. Esrey, granddaughter Charlotte E. Smith, and several nephews and nieces. Funeral Service 10:30 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park where friends may call after 9 AM. Burial Edgewood Memorial Park. Memorial gifts to the ., 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 3, 2020
