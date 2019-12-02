Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Carol A. Moran


1942 - 2019
Carol A. Moran Obituary
Carol A. Moran of Aston PA passed away on November 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born on April 27, 1942, Carol was raised in Chester, PA and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Harriet Nichols.
Carol was the gift-shop manager for Lima Estates for 30 years, a job where she really enjoyed interacting with the residents. Carol retired at age 76 due to her ongoing battle with cancer. She loved music, dancing, and enjoyed many trips to New York to see Broadway shows. Her greatest joy in her life was her family and celebrating all the special holidays, cook-outs, and birthdays. She loved going to Stone Harbor on vacation with her family and attending her grandchildren's school and sports events.
Carol was preceded in death by her sister Gale Garren, and brothers Jerry, Robin, and Steven who died in infancy. She is survived by her loving husband Johnny, and daughters Karen (Jim) Noyes, and Debra Miles both of Aston, PA, granddaughter Kelli Noyes, grandson Brian Miles, and great grandson Odin Miles. Also survived by brothers Tom, Ted, Dennis, David, and sister Barbara.
Visitation: Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:00-11:30 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014.
Funeral Service: Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:30 am at Funeral Home.
Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery in Aston, PA.
In Lieu of Flowers: Carol's Wishes were that donations be made in her name to , St. Jude's Hospital, or CHOP.
Published in Daily Times on Dec. 2, 2019
