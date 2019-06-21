|
1934 - 2019 Carol Alice Getz Tucker, PhD, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Lima Estates in Middletown, PA. Carol was born on December 10, 1934 at Crozer Hospital, daughter of the late Dr. Stanley Main Getz and Alice Ives Getz. Carol lived in Ridley Park until age 7 when the Getz family moved to Willowbrook Farm, a 33 acre farm on Temple Road in Concordville. Carol attended Chadds Ford Elementary School and West Chester High School, where she was the valedictorian of her 1952 high school class. She attended Bucknell University as an English major and while there she sang in the choir, played the viola in the orchestra, played field hockey, and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women. Carol transferred to Swarthmore College to participate in their honors program. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.A. in English in 1956. Carol went on to receive a Master’s degree in English and a PhD in Human Development from Bryn Mawr College. Carol met her husband of 57 years, the late John Emery Tucker, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Concordville, where they were both lifelong parishioners. In her early career Carol taught at Penncrest High School in Media, and then became a private tutor while raising her four children. Carol was notably the private tutor for artist, Jamie Wyeth. In 1972, Carol’s talent for communicating with children and helping them learn to study inspired her to start The Concept School, a private school where children with obstacles to overcome can be comfortable and successful. Carol spent the rest of her life in service to The Concept School as a teacher, the school director, and a board member. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, her sister, Susan Getz Bartl and her son, Mark Emerson Tucker. She is survived by her three daughters, Martha Goldner (Herman), Anne Searl (Tim), Susan Tucker May; two sisters, Martha Getz Freibott of Wilmington, DE and Linda Getz Handling (Keith) of Landenberg, PA; seven grandchildren, Emily Holt, Herman Goldner, Benjamin Goldner, Carolyn May, Alyssa May, Connor May, and Justin Searl; nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 576 Concord Road, Glen Mills PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Carol’s memory to The Concept School, P.O. Box 54, Westtown, PA 19395. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC., West Chester. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 24, 2019