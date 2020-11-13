1/1
Carol Ann Dent (nee Christian), 83 of Wallingford PA, passed peacefully at home on October 13th 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years Neil Dent. Carol was born in West Philadelphia but moved to Ridley Park PA as a young girl. She graduated from Ridley High School in 1957. In 1960, as newlyweds, Carol and Neil moved to Norwood PA where they lived for 53 years and raised five children. She was active in her community as a member of the Child Study Club and the President of the Norwood Public Library. In her early 40’s while raising her family, she decided to go back to school to become a registered nurse. She loved nursing and worked at both Taylor and Riddle Hospitals. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Wallingford PA and loved singing in the choir. Carol is survived by her five children: Thomas A. Dent of Pompano Beach FL; Brian C. Dent of Los Angeles CA; Gary S. Dent of Norwood; Carolyn J. (Erick) Chizmar of Chestnut Hill PA, and Barbara (Jon) Keilbania of Doylestown PA. Five Grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She is also survived by many wonderful friends especially her best friend since they were age 14, Loretta Stade. A memorial service cannot be held at this time but possibly in the spring at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. For condolences go to: www.carrfuneralhome.net

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
