Carol Ann Kelleher (nee Bauer), age 79, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on July 30, 2019. Born in Dallas, TX, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Bauer (nee Mulholland). Carol Ann was a graduate of West Catholic Girls High School in Philadelphia, PA. She had been employed as a bookkeeper for GSA Consulting, an engineering firm. Carol Ann started the Gym Program at St. Dorothy School, coached the Track team, and was treasurer of St. Dorothy Athletic Board. She was devoted to her grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Mimi”. Carol Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Daniel J. Kelleher; her loving children Karen Kelleher, Kathleen M. Konieczny (Joe) and Kristine K. Pennese (Sal); her grandchildren Matthew, Timothy, and Melanie Aikins, Kristen, Joseph Jr., Andrew and Kate Konieczny and Declan, Connor and Poppy Pennese. Sister of Dawn Brogan and the late John Bauer. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, August 3, 2019 8:00-9:30 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
