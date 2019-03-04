Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
Carol Ann Leeland (nee Jones), age 78, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on March 1, 2019. Born in Pottsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard P. and Victoria Jones (nee Vitcheski). Carol Ann was a retired shipping and receiving clerk. Carol Ann is survived by her loving children Michael Leeland (Melissa) and Sharlene Bowers (James), and her grandchildren Lauren, Melanie, Kate, Olivia, Brianna and Isabella. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Jones. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, March 7, 2019 9:00-11:00 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA (610) 353-6300 and to her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Wet Nose Rescue, 1160 Stump Road, Southampton, PA 18966 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019
