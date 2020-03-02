|
|
Carol Ann Moyer (nee Ryan) age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 27, 2020. She is predeceased in death by her husband Joseph Moyer and her mother Gladys Myers. Carol is survived by her children, Carol Lynn and Bob (Karen); grandchildren, Jessica, Aaron, Kayla (Lenny) and Jake; great-grandson Damon; sisters, Elaine, Linda (Albert), Susan (the late Charles); and her cat Cali. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 AM with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at the Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford, 908 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 (or online at copdfoundation.org) or to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063 (or online at providenceac.org). Arr: Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2020