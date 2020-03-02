Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Moyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Moyer Obituary
Carol Ann Moyer (nee Ryan) age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 27, 2020. She is predeceased in death by her husband Joseph Moyer and her mother Gladys Myers. Carol is survived by her children, Carol Lynn and Bob (Karen); grandchildren, Jessica, Aaron, Kayla (Lenny) and Jake; great-grandson Damon; sisters, Elaine, Linda (Albert), Susan (the late Charles); and her cat Cali. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 AM with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at the Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford, 908 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 (or online at copdfoundation.org) or to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063 (or online at providenceac.org). Arr: Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -