Carol Ann Riberio, age 75 of Boothwyn, PA passed away on October 5, 2019. Born to the late William & Berneice Snyder Brown, Carol has been a lifelong resident of Boothwyn, PA. She was a 1961 graduate from Chichester High School. Carol retired in 2010 from the Garnet Valley School District where she was an Administrative Assistant. She was previously employed with the Chichester School District. In addition to caring for her home and family, Carol enjoyed crafts, Boston Terriers, Elvis music, Christmas and the holidays, as well as shopping. She enjoyed time spent in Ocean City Maryland and visiting Delaware Park with her husband, Al. Carol is survived by her husband of 57 years, Alfred Riberio, 2 daughters, Terri Lynn Grant (Thomas) and Kimberly Ann Getz (Neal) and a brother, William H. Brown (Helen). A visitation will be held on Thursday, 9:30-11:00AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 11:00AM. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 8, 2019