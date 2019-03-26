|
|
Carol H. Lutton (nee Dulaney), of Newtown Square, died March 1, 2019. Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul W. Lutton. Her sons, Allen and Paul W. also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Liberty Church, 3722 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, where friends may call after 10:30 AM. Memorial contributions to Liberty Church would be preferred. Condolences: www.sweeneyfunerals.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 28, 2019