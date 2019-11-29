|
|
Carol M. McClennen, 76 of Norwood, PA died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital in Media, PA. She was the wife of William McClennen. Born February 4, 1943 in Ridley Park, PA, she was the daughter of the late H. Kenneth Anderson and the late Alma M. Lowry Anderson. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Dawn Wade, William Kenneth McClennen and son-in-law William Mills; grandchildren, Christina Mills, Ryan Mills and Nina McClennen and brother, Ronald K. Anderson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Mills. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 31 Foundation at www.31foundation.org and/or the Dr. Susan Mills Memorial Scholorship at Widner University at www.give.widner.edu/susanmills Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 30, 2019