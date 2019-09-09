|
Carol Rose Acker-Dever of Prospect Park, PA passed away on September 6th, 2019 at the age of 60, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 11, 1958 to the late Gerald & Mary (Lawless) Burbidge. Carol was a graduate of Interboro High School and earned an Associate degree from Delaware County Community College. She had a prevailing career as a Logistic Manager of International Operations. Carol was predeceased by brothers Timothy and Gerald Burbidge. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Bill Dever; sons Elliot (Linda) Acker, and Kyle (Nichole) Acker and daughter Stephanie Acker Smith. Also survived by 6 siblings, Sue Sheariss, Kathy Brennan, Eileen Burbidge, Ann Marie Schwichow, Joseph Burbidge, and Dennis Burbidge. She was a proud grandmother of Noah, Charlotte, Elliot and Linda; and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, especially at her shore house in Cape May, NJ. She was an avid theatre goer, and was committed to at least one concert every summer. Carol enjoyed going on cruises and relishing in fine cuisine. She had a gift of making people smile and supporting them through this crazy thing called life. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on September 12th, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Parish, 233 Mohawk Ave. Norwood, PA 19074. Mass will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by interment in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations “For Tomorrow’s Breakthroughs” through the CHOP Foundation or Children’s Fund.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 10, 2019