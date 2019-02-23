Home

Carol Sergi

Carol Sergi Obituary
Carol Sergi (nee Dee), age 46, of Royersford, died February 21, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Tony, and son, Anthony J. Sergi. She is the daughter of John J. and the late Elaine M. Dee and sister to Tracy (Todd) Bell, Christine (Stephan) Hoppel, Patricia (Jim) Brawley.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation 9 am Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026 where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10 am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Carol Sergi may be made to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders at https://anad.org/donate-to-anad
Arrangements Ruffenach Funeral Home
Published in Daily Times on Feb. 24, 2019
