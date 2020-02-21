|
Carol V. Mears, age 81, of Springfield, PA., passed away on February 19, 2020. Born in the city of Philadelphia, Carol was a long time resident of Delaware County. Carol was an avid crocheter & crafter who was known for making amazing gifts for family & friends. Carol also enjoyed having a beer & loved to dance. Carol was the daughter of the late Edward & Kathryn (nee Werts) Smith. Predeceased by beloved husband, Foster E. Mears. Carol is survived by loving sons, Leonard & Larry Mears; sister, Beryl Mangino; brothers, Edward & Butch Smith; and 6 grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30-11 AM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, PA 19070 followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol’s memory to The , 1818 Market Street, Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103 Online Condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg’s by The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, Morton, PA 19070 (610)-544-0600
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 23, 2020