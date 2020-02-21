Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
Carol V. Mears Obituary
Carol V. Mears, age 81, of Springfield, PA., passed away on February 19, 2020. Born in the city of Philadelphia, Carol was a long time resident of Delaware County. Carol was an avid crocheter & crafter who was known for making amazing gifts for family & friends. Carol also enjoyed having a beer & loved to dance. Carol was the daughter of the late Edward & Kathryn (nee Werts) Smith. Predeceased by beloved husband, Foster E. Mears. Carol is survived by loving sons, Leonard & Larry Mears; sister, Beryl Mangino; brothers, Edward & Butch Smith; and 6 grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30-11 AM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, PA 19070 followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol’s memory to The , 1818 Market Street, Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103 Online Condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg’s by The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, Morton, PA 19070 (610)-544-0600
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 23, 2020
