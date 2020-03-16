|
Carole A. Hoopes, age 77 of Collingdale, passed away on March 13, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Charles Hoopes. Survivors: Loving mother of Lori (Richard) Rose and Christopher (Kelly) Hoopes, cherished Mom Mom of Riley, Paige and Charlotte Hoopes, dear sister of John (Meryle) Foley, Catherine (Kevin) Allen and Mary Foley. Funeral Mass: 10am on Saturday March 21, 2020 at St Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave. Collingdale PA. 19023. Visitation: 9-10am on Saturday at the church. Burial: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 1818 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 would be appreciated. Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 18, 2020