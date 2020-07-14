On July 13, 2020 Carole A. Janiczek (nee Varano), age 76 of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord. Born in Memphis, TN to the late Nicholas and Olive (Reardon) Varano. She moved to this area as a child and grew up here. She graduated from Cabrini College with a BA degree in 1964. She was employed as a Legislative Assistant for State Rep. Mary Ann Arty from 1979-1988, and then as her Administrative Assistant from 1988-1995. From 1995-2007, she worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Delaware County Council, Director of Human Services, Delaware County. Carole volunteered her time with the Committee to have Kindergarten part of the Springfield School District in 1970, served as Home room Mother from 1971-77, Sabold School Library Aide 1974-76, Sabold Home & School Association-President 1976-77, E.T. Richardson Home & School-Vice President 1977-78, Brownie Leader1973-75, Bicentennial Celebration-Hostess for the Coppock House 1976, Girl Scout Coordinator 1975-77, CCD Teacher-St. Kevin’s 1977&78, E.T. Richardson Middle School Take a Child to Work Coordinator 1978&79, Springfield Twp. Library Board 2002-18,Secreary 2003-11,President 2011-13. Carole was involved with the following organizations: Jaycettes, Junior Women’s Club of Springfield 1974-80,secreary 1979-80. Springfield Business & Professional - Women’s Club President 1989-91, Heart Association Fund raisers - Teleparty Chairman 1993, Cardiac Arrest Chairman 1994, Heart Association of Delaware County - Board of Directors, 1993-95, Springfield Lioness Club - Secretary 2001-02, President 2003-04, Member 2001- Present, Secretary 2015-19, Social Chair, 2001-08, Fashion Show Committee-Ad Book 2004-Present, Fund raiser, Yard Sales: March of Dimes Block Collector 2000, American Heart Association Block Collector 2000-04. She was also involved as a Past Republican Committeewoman, Past President of the Springfield Council of Republican Women 1978-90, She was employed as Red Cross Blood Drive Coordinator from 1995-2006, for Delaware County Department of Human Services, American Cancer Society Daffodil program, 1995-2006; Coordinator for Delaware County Department of Human Services, Sunshine Club 1995-2006, Spirit Committee 1995-2006, Take Your Child to Work Committee 1995-2006. She enjoyed Traveling with her family and gardening around the house, along with reading, she was a member of the Lit Wits Book Club. She is survived by her beloved husband Lee, and her devoted children Carole (Mark) Krauter of Springfield, and Lee (Sara Cardi) of Lower Gwynedd, seven grandchildren: Andrew, Gretchen, Luke and Adam Krauter: Dalton, Carina and Claire Janiczek, and great grandson Quinn. Also survived by her sister Suzanne Irwin Funeral Services and Internment Private for the family. Memorials may be sent in her name to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. Arrangements by Frank C. Videon, Broomall, PA



