Carole Garzia, age 75, passed away on June 4th, 2020 after complications from COPD. She lived in her Brookhaven home in Cambridge Square for 33 years. She was born in Chester on August 26th, 1944 to parents Chester Prather and Bertha Barbee. For many years, Carole worked as a realtor for Century 21, Prudential, and Keller Williams Real Estate. She loved Neil Diamond, whose concerts she attended many times and spending summers in Ocean City, NJ. She is preceded by her husband, Ralph Garzia, to whom she was married for 22 years and by her sister, Juanita Armstrong. She is survived by her two sons, Doug Wright and David Wright. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org. Arrangements by the Bateman-Allen Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.