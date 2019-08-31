Home

Carole J. (Kinsella) Carloni

Carole J. (Kinsella) Carloni Obituary
Carole J. Carloni (nee Kinsella), 77, formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019. Carole was the wife of the late Thomas E. Carloni. Mother of 6 children: Thomas (Jeanine) Carloni, Sally (Bob) Grawl, Jennifer (Fred) Lara, Karin (Scott) Noviello, Lisa (Rick) Barlow, and Mary (Chris) Edwards. Grandma of 17 loving grandchildren. Sister of Jack (Grace) Kinsella, Diane (Jim) Yeagle, Kevin (Patti) Kinsella, and the late Sheila Kinsella. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 9:30am-10:30am at St. Norbert Church: 50 Leopard Rd, Paoli PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am. Interment to follow at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 1, 2019
