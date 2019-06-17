|
|
Caroline M. Givens (nee Brooks), age 94, of Aldan, PA, formerly of Wildwood Crest, NJ, passed away on June 12, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Marguerite Brooks (nee Morrow). Caroline loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. Her favorite places were her home, the seashore and beach, and the mountains. She enjoyed traveling, the Colorado Mountains and Florida. She enjoyed crocheting, photos and keepsakes from her family and loved Western movies and John Wayne (who looked liked her husband). Caroline was raised Presbyterian and converted to Catholicism after her marriage. She was a devoted, tenacious, loyal, friendly and loving person. Caroline was predeceased by her beloved husband Francis J. Givens, and her sons, Daniel Givens and Francis J. Givens, Jr. Loving mother of Caroline C. Lees (James), Marguerite Ryan (Michael). Also survived by her daughter-in-law Pamela Givens, her 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, June 18, 2019 9:30-10:20 AM at St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Avenue, Collingdale, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Joseph Church at the above address would be appreciated. Arrangements: The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 18, 2019