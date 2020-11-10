1/1
Carolyn M. Hochstuhl
Carolyn M. (Weiler) Hochstuhl, of Glenolden, PA passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020. Carolyn was the loving wife of John for 67 years, who predeceased her by 7 months. She was the devoted mother of 4 children: John (Diane), Rick (Susan), Bob (Mary Jo), and Susan (Charles) O’Neill. In addition to her children, she was a loving and devoted grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Carolyn graduated from John W Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School. She earned her nursing degree from St. Josephs’ Hospital in Philadelphia, and worked there until she married the love of her life, John, and later moved to Glenolden. She then worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Chester, along with being the “neighborhood nurse” in Briarcliff. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima parish in Secane, and participated in many church-related activities. While Carolyn was a loving mother to her 4 children, she would be the first to tell you that her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her the greatest joy. She attended any and all of their sporting events and school programs and was thrilled to share in every part of their lives. She was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and thoroughly enjoyed sharing the highs and lows with her grandchildren. Some of the fondest memories we have of her were the times spent at their home at the shore. As her ability to move about lessened, she used her IPad to communicate with everyone and is responsible for some of the best texts and emails ever written. As sad as we are by her no longer being with us, we take comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her best friend and true love John, and the greatest love story ever continues! Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 11:00AM Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church 1 Fatima Drive Secane, PA 19018. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to John W Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School, 311 North 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1198. Arr. O’Leary Funeral Home

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
