Carolyn Reid Bennett, 76 passed quietly into Heaven on Sept. 9, 2020 among her family in Kingston after a long and brave battle with ocular melanoma that she bravely lived with and fought for 20 years having it return 3 ½ years ago. Survived by her daughter Kimberly Bennett Murray and son in law Nate Murray of Kingston, MA; Kelly Bennett Peterson and son in law Scott Peterson of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; her grandchildren Heather and Bennett Griffin, Ali and Sarah Peterson and her sister Nancy and Tim DeHority; niece Stacy and nephew Kevin, and their families. Her friends were like family to her, Kathleen, Kay and Wayne, Darleen and Frank, Fran, Janet, and all of her friends from Church of the Savior in Wayne and American Bible Society, FOCUS, and Undercover Quilt Guild. Donations can be made in Carolyn’s name to: Jefferson Uveal Melanoma Program, in the note field Attn: Emma Laverty/Uveal Melanoma Program, Office of Institutional Advancement at Jefferson Hospital, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Or online at Jefferson.edu/Sato
Or Camp Westminister on Higgins Lake, 17567 Hubbell Ave., Detroit, MI 48235 The family will be having a “Drive By Bye Bye” for Carolyn some time in the near future, and a Memorial Service will be held in PA at a later date followed by a burial with her mother and father in Detroit, MI. For online condolences and a full obituary please visit: www.shepherdfuneralhome.com