Carolyn V. Barr, age 89 of Concord Township, Glen Mills, passed away on July 16, 2020. Born in Marcus Hook, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Caroline (nee Wanner) Conroy and wife of the late George Barr, Sr. Carolyn, known to many as Mickey, was very involved in dancing school at a young age and danced at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York City. She was an avid reader, a long-time supporter of the Rachel Kohl Library in Concord Township and was one of the five people asked to be present at the groundbreaking of the Garnet Valley Middle School. For twenty years she worked in food services for the Garnet Valley School District before retiring in the early 1990’s. She is survived by her daughter Mary Kathryn Zak (William) of Glen Mills, PA and her sons George of Glen Mills, PA and Joseph (Donna) of West Chester, PA. In addition, she is survived by her sister Cathryn Lee (Robert) of Wilmington, DE and her sister-in-law Elinor A. Hart of Boothwyn, PA. Due to COVID-19 concerns, funeral services and burial are private.



