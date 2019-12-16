|
Catharine A. Moore (nee Dougherty), age 83, of Warminster, PA and formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Catharine was born in Ridley Park, PA and raised in Chester, PA. She graduated from St. Michael’s Grade School, and Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA in 1953. Catharine then went on to Bon Secours Hospital School of Nursing where she became an RN, following that she attended The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC where she received her B.S.N. in 1962 and then attended Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY where she received her Masters of Arts in Humanities in 1972. Catharine was an instructor of Nursing at Villanova University from 1971-1974, former supervisor of Nursing in Grosse Point, MI and Boston State Hospital, former school nurse at Springfield High School and Elementary Schools for 10 years and also taught a course “Putting Forgiveness into Practice” at Neumann University and Maris Grove. She was a Bon Secours Associate member for 25 years. She was the wife of the late Edward I. Moore, and daughter of the late George F., Sr. and Catherine T. (nee McCarron) Dougherty. Survivors: Her loving daughter: Kathleen T. Duffy (Gregory); brother: John J. Dougherty; Grandchildren: Lauren Rose and Matthew Edward; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 9:30-10:15 am at St. Kevin Catholic Church, 200 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Funeral mass: Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Kevin Catholic Church. Burial: Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Catharine’s name to the Sisters of Bon Secours at 1525 Marriottsville Road, Marriottsville, MD 21104 or to Catholic Relief Services at P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 17, 2019