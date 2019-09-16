|
Catherine A. Ferrell, “Cathy”, age 60, of Wallingford, PA went home to the Lord on September 13th, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Robert B. Ferrell who passed away in 2002; the daughter of the late Richard Gibney Sr. & sister to late Robert Gibney. Cathy retired from Allied Mortgage Group as The Vice President of Operations where she worked since 1997. She played several roles within the company and was extremely well respected among her many colleagues. Her life was centered around her love for her children, family members & many friends. Cathy was known for her caring heart & always being there for others in need. She always put herself last, she was the type of person that would give you the coat right off her back. She had one of the biggest hearts Cathy had a great personality and loved a good laugh or funny joke. She enjoyed going out to eat, loved the movies & music from the 70’s especially Earth Wind & Fire. Cathy is survived by her loving Mother: Patricia Felici, Brookhaven, PA; her beloved children Melissa F. Ferrell of Wallingford PA & Brian M. Ferrell of Media, PA; her special nephew, Joseph W. Ferrell of Springfield, PA; loving Siblings: Richard (Sandy) Gibney of Glenolden, PA, Mary Jo Hochstuhl (Robert), of Morton, PA & Nicholas Felici of Upper Darby, PA. Cathy also had several loving nieces, nephews & cousins that she loved dearly. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Visitation on Wednesday, September 18, from 9:00-10:15 AM followed by a mass in celebration of Cathy’s life, 10:30 AM, at Saint Norbert’s Parish, 50 Leopard Road, Paoli PA 19301 Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The City Team, 634 Sproul St, Chester, PA 19013. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 17, 2019