1/1
Catherine Ann Wooten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Ann (Sheeky) Wooten, “Kay” age 84, of Brookhaven, PA, formerly of Philadelphia, PA died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at home. Survivors: Loving Husband of 63 years: Franklin Wooten Son: Christopher Wooten, Sr. Son-in-Law: Jim Starr Grandchildren: Christopher Wooten, Jr., Mark Wooten, Tyler Starr and Cassie Starr Brother: Phillip Sheeky Visitation: Wednesday, August 12th from 6:00-8:00PM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063 and Thursday, August 13th after 10:00AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA 19015. Funeral Mass: Thursday, August 13th at 11:00AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity. Interment: Monday, August 17th at 11:00AM at Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd., Bear, Delaware 19701. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Ave., Brookhaven, PA 19015.Condolences: www.msbfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of Our Lady of Charity
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of Our Lady of Charity
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Interment
11:00 AM
Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved