Catherine Ann (Sheeky) Wooten, “Kay” age 84, of Brookhaven, PA, formerly of Philadelphia, PA died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at home. Survivors: Loving Husband of 63 years: Franklin Wooten Son: Christopher Wooten, Sr. Son-in-Law: Jim Starr Grandchildren: Christopher Wooten, Jr., Mark Wooten, Tyler Starr and Cassie Starr Brother: Phillip Sheeky Visitation: Wednesday, August 12th from 6:00-8:00PM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063 and Thursday, August 13th after 10:00AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA 19015. Funeral Mass: Thursday, August 13th at 11:00AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity. Interment: Monday, August 17th at 11:00AM at Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd., Bear, Delaware 19701. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Ave., Brookhaven, PA 19015.Condolences: www.msbfh.com