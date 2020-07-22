Catherine Anne (Shropshire) Burk, age 75, of Villas, NJ, and formerly of Chester, PA, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at home. Born in Upland, PA, Cathy was a longtime resident of Villas, NJ. She was a 1963 graduate of Notre Dame High School, Moylan, PA. Cathy was employed with the Cape May-Lewes Ferry in retail sales and formerly was employed as a tour operator. Cathy loved dogs and was an avid supporter of animal rescue. She was also a member of the Villas Fishing Club. Wife of the late Ernie William Burk, who died in 2018; Daughter of the late C. Norman “Lefty” Shropshire and Marie D. McDade Shropshire; sister of the late Sharyn M. Campbell. Survivors: Brother: Norman C. (Gerry) Shropshire Niece: Devon M. Shropshire. Funeral Services will be followed by a burial in Calvary Cemetery, Media, PA. Memorial Donations may be made to: Tri State Basset Hound Treasurer, P.O. Box 471 Deepwater, NJ 08023. Condolences: www.msbfh.com