1/
Catherine Anne (Shropshire) Burk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Anne (Shropshire) Burk, age 75, of Villas, NJ, and formerly of Chester, PA, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at home. Born in Upland, PA, Cathy was a longtime resident of Villas, NJ. She was a 1963 graduate of Notre Dame High School, Moylan, PA. Cathy was employed with the Cape May-Lewes Ferry in retail sales and formerly was employed as a tour operator. Cathy loved dogs and was an avid supporter of animal rescue. She was also a member of the Villas Fishing Club. Wife of the late Ernie William Burk, who died in 2018; Daughter of the late C. Norman “Lefty” Shropshire and Marie D. McDade Shropshire; sister of the late Sharyn M. Campbell. Survivors: Brother: Norman C. (Gerry) Shropshire Niece: Devon M. Shropshire. Funeral Services will be followed by a burial in Calvary Cemetery, Media, PA. Memorial Donations may be made to: Tri State Basset Hound Treasurer, P.O. Box 471 Deepwater, NJ 08023. Condolences: www.msbfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the Norman Shropshire family on the death of your sister Norm.
Helen Menold
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Shropshire) Burk Families for the loss of your loved one, Catherine Anne, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 22, 2020
Norm, our condolences on the loss of your sister. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Ron Kralle and Family
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved