Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
610-583-2727
Catherine “Pat” Ashton, 87, Springfield resident, passed Jan. 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Gibbons. She was a graduate of West Catholic High School, and attended St. Joseph University. Pat was the office administrator for The Reisen Insurance Agency in Drexel Hill, for 20+yrs prior to retirement. She was a former member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Springfield. A wonderful mother and grandmother, who enjoyed her Friday nights at Richetti’s Springfield Inn with her girlfriends. Along with her parents she is predeceased by her husband, James P. Ashton, her son, Mark C. Ashton, and her grandson, Sean Liam Ashton. She is survived by her 4 children, Laura L. (Matthew) Zakorchemny, James Michael Ashton, John W. (Janice) Ashton, and Bill (Deborah) Ashton; and 8 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Thurs., Jan. 23, 2020 10:30am at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Sq. Family and friends will gather prior to mass from 9:30-10:30 am in church. Burial Ss Peter and Paul Cem. Arr. by Marvil Funeral Home, Darby & Aldan. Online obituary and condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 22, 2020
