Catherine B. Donald, 102, passed away peacefully October 2, 2019. She grew up in Parkside, PA, raised her family in Brookhaven, PA, and most recently lived at Maris Grove in Concordville for the last 15 years. She was a long time employee of Scott Paper as an executive secretary. Catherine loved to knit, needlepoint, solve crossword puzzles, and also played the organ. She was very active in her church, Faith Baptist in Brookhaven. She was very involved with her friends and family and was an extremely loving mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband George M., Sr. and her son George M., Jr. She is survived by her son John “Jack” Donald; grandchildren Christine, John, George, Tim, Scott, Kim, Karen, and Jennifer and 9 great grandchildren. Graveside service Thursday 11:30am at Lawn Croft Cemetery, Ridge Rd., Linwood, PA, 19061. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the SPCA, www.secure.aspca.org. Arrangements made by the Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 5, 2019