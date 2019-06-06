|
Catherine D. Kitchen, “Cathy” of Media PA, age 84, passed away peacefully with family at her side on June 2, 2019. Originally from Canada, Cathy was born on March 28, 1935 in Toronto, Ontario, the same city where she graduated from the Wellesley Nursing School in 1956 and married her late husband, Norman Robert Kitchen, “Norm” on June 8, 1957. Cathy and Norm moved to Ohio in 1960 where Norm worked as an engineer for General Electric and where the couple began to build their family. GE moved the couple to Pennsylvania and they lived in Media happily married for 58 years where they raised their 3 daughters and made lifelong friends. Cathy was a registered nurse and loyal employee at Riddle Memorial Hospital for 38 years, working as a Charge ICU RN and PACU RN. Outside of work, she enjoyed gardening, knitting, playing bridge, reading, caring for her grandchildren and traveling to Thornbury and the Georgian Bay in Canada. In most recent years, Cathy enjoyed participating in the “Rosemary Circle” Book Club, and playing Rummikub with her friends at Maris Grove. Cathy is survived by her daughters Sandra (Bob) Alek, Beth (Grant) Caldwell and Stephanie (Jason) Maillie. Grandchildren: Kelly Dowling, Katy Alek, Hannah McDonald, Rachel, Noah and Ellie Caldwell, Alex, Jake and Anna Maillie. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Media Presbyterian Church, 30 E. Baltimore Ave. Media, Pa. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Penn Medicine Transitional Neuroscience Center https://giving.apps.upenn.edu Arrangements J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home Online condolences: Jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 7, 2019