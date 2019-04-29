|
Catherine M. Dever-Hatch, 64, of Oxford, PA passed away on April 26, 2019.
Born in 1955 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of Gertrude (Holland) and the late Bernard J. Dever.
Cathy was the beloved wife of John E. Hatch; loving mother of Colette Karuschkat (Richard) and Leandra Hatch; and dear sister of Dolores (Dee) Lanza (the late Louis).
She worked as a grant writer raising funds for non-profits. She also enjoyed her most recent job as an administrative assistant at Ware Presbyterian Retirement Community. Cathy's real passion in addition to spending time with her family, was assisting with training service dogs who help people with physical disabilities through Canine Partners for Life.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday Eve, May 1, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300 and to her Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave, Norwood, PA 19074. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Canine Partners for Life, 334 Faggs Manor Rd, P.O. Box 170, Cochranville, PA 19330.
Published in Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2019