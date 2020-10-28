(1931~2020) Catherine E. Cormican (nee Manning), age 89, of Wallingford, PA passed away on October 27, 2020 Predeceased by her beloved husband Martin Cormican; her brothers Bill, Richie and Tim Manning; her sisters Rosemarie Manning, Peg Cormican, Madeline D’Angelo and Terri Edge. Survived by her loving sons, Marty (Jackie) Cormican and Timothy (Shelley) Cormican; her adoring grandchildren; Timothy, John, Johnny, Steven and Emma; also, many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, October 31st, 9:15 AM- 10:15 AM followed by her Funeral Mass (ALL IN CHURCH) 10:30 AM at St. John Chrysostom Church 615 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. Arrg: Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home