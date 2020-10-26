1/1
Catherine E. McIver
Catherine E. McIver, 87, of Chester entered into peaceful rest on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Crozer-Keystone Hospice while surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited to a public viewing to be held on Wednesday, October 28th at Hunt Irving Memorial Chapel, 2500 Concord Rd., Chester Twp. PA from 9-11 A.M. The interment will take place immediately after the viewing. Interment: Haven Memorial Cemetery, Chester Twp. PA 19013 Condolences may be emailed to Huntirvingfh@gmail.com ARR: Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey St. Chester, PA


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
