Catherine H. “Kathy” Razzi (nee Brown) passed away peacefully in her home on January 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Treasured wife of sixty years to Leonard F. Razzi, Sr.; loving mother of Leonard (Paige) Razzi, Jr., Lisa Ann Razzi, and Lorraine (Shannon) Freedle. Devoted grandmother to Ryan (Agata) Freedle, Angelica Freedle, Cooper Razzi and Gabrielle Razzi, and proud great grandmother to Maya Luna Freedle. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and good friends. As an educator with Upper Darby School District for 27 years, Kathy touched many lives She always embraced others with great love and a warm cup of tea. Family and friends are invited to her memorial service on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA. Calling hour begins at 10 am followed by a prayer service. Irish luncheon will begin at noon. Please wear green to the service and luncheon in honor of Kathy’s pride in her Irish heritage. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 2, 2020