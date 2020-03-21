|
|
Catherine E. Helm (Lupi), age 80, passed away March 19, 2020 in Garnet Valley, PA. Catherine was raised in Chester and attended Chester High School. As a proud Navy wife she lived in Newfoundland, Brazil, Turkey, Spain and Bermuda. They settled in Upper Chichester in 1978. After her children were grown, she went to nursing school. Upon graduating, she was employed as a nurse at Fair Acres. Catherine was a member of Upper Chi Seniors, and the St. John Fisher Seniors. She loved to cook and entertain for her large and loving family. And one of her greatest joys was being Nonni to Braden and Evan. Catherine was a member of St. John Fisher Church. She was the daughter of the late Serafino and Rose (Marchionni) Lupi and sister of the late Louis, Serafino, Frank, Samuel and George Lupi as well as the late Mary Pisani, Stella Cook, and Angelina Price. Survivors: Husband of 62 years: Alvin Helm; Children: Deneen Helm (Joe Scheuer) and Brian Helm; Grandchildren: Braden and Evan Helm. Siblings: Teresa Bennish, Eleanor Foth; and Sisters-in-Law: Judy Lupi, Patty Dower, and Sarah Foth, along with many nieces and nephews that loved her greatly. Visitation: Private. Graveside Service: Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Lawn Croft Cemetery, 1000 W. Ridge Road, Linwood, PA 19061. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at a later date. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2020