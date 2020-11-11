1/1
Catherine "Kitty" Jurgaitis
1939 - 2020
(5/10/1939 ~ 11/9/2020) Catherine ‘Kitty’ Jurgaitis passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. Always smiling, kind and caring, Kitty fought a brave, multi-year battle with Alzheimer’s / Dementia. Catherine was married for 48 years to John D. Jurgaitis who passed in 2009. She was the beloved mother of 8 children; John, David, Paul, Jeffrey, Matthew, Marianne, Jennifer and Phillip, and leaves behind 9 grandchildren and her dear sister Betty Loughran. She raised her family in Philadelphia and Yeadon, Pa. Kitty was an extraordinarily popular 7th & 8th grade English & Grammar teacher at Holy Spirit School in Sharon Hill Pa. She retired to Brigantine, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday, November 13, 2020, after 9:30 AM in the Church of St Louis, 821 W. Cobbs Creek Parkway, Yeadon, PA 19050, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon. Social distancing will be observed and Facemasks are required.


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Church of St. Louis
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Church of St. Louis
NOV
13
Burial
12:15 - 12:30 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
