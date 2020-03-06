Home

Catherine Katein "Cathy" Fasy

Catherine Katein "Cathy" Fasy Obituary
(1950-2020) Catherine Katein Fasy (Cathy), 69, lifelong resident of Ridley Park, PA, passed away on February 17, 2020 at home. Cathy was the daughter of the late C. Robert and Mary E. King Katein. Cathy was the loving wife of Richard L. Fasy; devoted mother of Julia C. Pilson (Daniel McNeal), W. Joseph Pilson, III (Stephanie) and Gy Sgt. John R. Pilson (Anneke); grandmother of Emma, Ava, Stella, John R., Jr. and Augustus Pilson; sister of Mary Ellen Welch (John) and Elizabeth A. McCormick (Daniel); also, survived by an aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins. Cathy was a graduate of Notre Dame High School Moylan, class of 1969, and was employed as a Medical Secretary for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. She was last self-employed at My Sister’s Closet, Ridley Park. Cathy was a member of the Roman Catholic Church of St. Madeline, Hearts to Hands Quilters, Calico Cutters Quilters Guild in West Chester, the American Parkinson’s Association at Crozer-Chester Medical Center (CCMC), Talk Out Loud at CCMC and the USTA St. Alban’s Deltri Suburban Tennis Team. She loved baking, cooking, entertaining, fashion, sewing, quilting, traveling and was an avid tennis player. Cathy lived life to the fullest and was always up for a new gadget, trip or experience. Funeral Mass: 11 AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, where friends may call from 9:30-10:45AM. Burial: Private. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 9, 2020
