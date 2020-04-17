|
Catherine “Cathy” McCutcheon (nee Fawley) of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on April 6th, 2020. Born to Clarence “Bill” Fawley and Catherine O’donnell Fawley, Cathy was raised in Prospect Park and graduated from Interboro High School. She spent much of her professional career working for Chemical Equipment Labs in Marcus Hook in various capacities. Cathy loved life, her friends and her family. She was always welcoming with a smile no matter what the situation. In addition to her parents, Cathy is preceded in death by her 2 brothers Bob and Stephen. She is survived by her loving husband Kim, her son Justin (Candice) Fawley, and beloved grandson Colin. Also survived by her Sisters Penny (Rick) Fawley Jackson and Ellen (Dave) Fawley Glackin and Bill (Kathi) Fawley and Many beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a future time for the safety of family and friends due to Covid-19. To receive update on the memorial service please email: [email protected] Donations can be made in her memory to the St Padre Pio Shrine at https://www.stpadrepioshrinenj.org/donate/ or St Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 18, 2020