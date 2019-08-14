|
|
Catherine “Cathy” (nee Paynter) McNulty, of Clifton Heights, PA died peacefully on August 13, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Katherine Paynter and predeceased by her husband Frank Sr. and beloved son Frankie McNulty. She is survived by her daughters Colleen (Randy) Schwandt and Cherylann (Sam) Gilmar, her 2 sisters Marilyn Paynter and Patricia (Tom) Walker, her cherished grandchildren Allison, Andrea, Sammy & Brendan, her Godchild Joanne Strassner and many nephews and nieces. Born and raised in South Phila, she was a graduate of Hallehan High School and worked as a banker for many years. Catherine lived her life by way Faith and Family. She was dedicated to daily prayers and living God’s will. Catherine was a parishioner of Holy Cross for 55 years. Second only to her faith was her tremendous love of Family. Catherine was happiest when surrounded by family and took tremendous pride in attending her Grandchildren’s milestone events. Catherine liked to read, do daily puzzles and especially enjoyed trips to the Casino. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday Aug.17, 2019 9:30 AM and Funeral Mass immediately following 10:30 AM Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd, Springfield Pa. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Donations in Catherine’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memphis, TN. Mass cards are also appreciated. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019