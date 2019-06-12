Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy R. (Bell) Boyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cathy R. (Bell) Boyer Obituary
1947 - 2019 Cathy B. Boyer (nee Bell) age 71, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Harold Boyer. Loving mother of Robert Boyer and Michele Hamilton. Also survived by four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her loving sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday June 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 4020 Concord Rd., Aston. The family request everyone DRESSES CASUAL as this will be a Celebration of Cathy’s Life. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made in Cathy’s memory to the Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home
Download Now