|
|
1947 - 2019 Cathy B. Boyer (nee Bell) age 71, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Harold Boyer. Loving mother of Robert Boyer and Michele Hamilton. Also survived by four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her loving sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday June 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 4020 Concord Rd., Aston. The family request everyone DRESSES CASUAL as this will be a Celebration of Cathy’s Life. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made in Cathy’s memory to the Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 16, 2019