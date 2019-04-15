|
|
Catina G. Scanlan (nee Russo) on April 12, 2019 of Secane, PA. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Scanlan, Jr.; loving mother of Dawn, Kimberly (John Duffy), Raymond J. III (Eileen) and Dave (Jackie). Beloved sister of Rick Russo and of the late Tom Russo, Vinnie Holmes and Jane McIntyre.
Also survived by 8 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandson.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral mass on Wednesday 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane, PA 19018 where friends may call in church after 10:00 AM. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to The , 1617 JFK Blvd, Suite #700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Online condolences at https://www.kdfuneralhome.com/
Arrg. By Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2019