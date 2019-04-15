Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
1 Fatima Drive
Secane, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
1 Fatima Drive
Secane, PA
View Map
Catina G. Scanlan (nee Russo) on April 12, 2019 of Secane, PA. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Scanlan, Jr.; loving mother of Dawn, Kimberly (John Duffy), Raymond J. III (Eileen) and Dave (Jackie). Beloved sister of Rick Russo and of the late Tom Russo, Vinnie Holmes and Jane McIntyre.
Also survived by 8 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandson.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral mass on Wednesday 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Secane, PA 19018 where friends may call in church after 10:00 AM. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to The , 1617 JFK Blvd, Suite #700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Online condolences at https://www.kdfuneralhome.com/
Arrg. By Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2019
