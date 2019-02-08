|
Ceaira Lynn Kirkner, age 26, and her unborn daughter, Hunter Ceairalynn Lott of Troy, PA passed away tragically on Monday, February 4, 2019. Born in Chester, PA on September 24, 1992, she was the daughter of Stuart A. and Melissa M. Kirkner (Jones). Ceaira is survived by her daughters: Claudia Jerene Spencer-Lott, Isabella Marie Lott; fiance, Terry Lott, Jr.; mother, Melissa Kirkner; father, Stuart Kirkner; brothers: James Stuart Kirkner, Walter Alfred and Rachael Kirkner, Michael Anthoney Kirkner; paternal grandfather, Walter P. Kirkner, Jr.; great grandmother, Marilyn Ross; mother and father-in-law: Lisa and Terry Lott, Sr.; sister-in-law, Christine Lott-Andrews; Terry’s grandparents: Patricia Lott, Eloise Miller and Rosario T. Miller; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Carpenter’s Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 2:00 pm. Barb Rossi officiating.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2019