WOOD: Celinda (Cindy) (65) and George (64), left this world in a divine gesture of love and sacrifice. As constant companions through life, their journey has been an inspiration to all of their family and friends. They are survived by their two children, son Brian Martin Wood and daughter Jennifer Lynn Giacinto (Steve). They are also survived by their grandchildren: Lucas, Zander and Jason, Cindy’s mother Alice Burke and George’s brother Jackie Wood (Wendy) as well as Cindy’s siblings Don Martin, Bob Martin (Vas), John Martin (Linda), Sally MacDonald (Gary), Mike Burke (Brenda), Tom Burke and Patti Burke, many nieces and nephews and their beloved Sophie. There will be a gathering of loved ones to honor their love and commitment to the family they embraced without limit or reservation on Friday July 12th from 6 to 8pm at Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike in Norwood PA 19074.
Published in The Daily Times on July 11, 2019