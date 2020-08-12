Charles A. Bednarz (Chuck) 70, of Springfield, PA lost his four-year battle with cancer on 8/10/20. Raised in Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Kate Bednarz. He graduated from Chester High School in 1969. He worked for Ridley School District for 27 years. He raised his family in Ridley Park, then lived in Middletown for many years before moving recently to Springfield. Working in his yard and spending time with his friends and family was his greatest enjoyment. Survivors: Lynn (Ferrari) Bednarz, his wife of 42 years; sons Michael Bednarz (Tami) of Springfield, PA and Brian Bednarz (Jean) of Los Angelis, CA, as well as 3 grandchildren. He also is survived by two sisters, Irene Smith and Nancy Bush as well as his best friend, Eliot Mansk and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Riddle Healthcare Foundation, 1068 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063, adding note on check “For Cancer Center In memory of Chuck Bednarz”.



