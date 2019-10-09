Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Cardano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. "Charlie" Cardano III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles A. "Charlie" Cardano III Obituary
Charles A. Cardano III “Charlie”, age 63 of Secane passed on October 7, 2019. Charles was a 1973 graduate of Upper Darby High School where he played football. He worked as a realtor for Fox and Lizzo Commercial Real Estate Company in Philadelphia for many years receiving 5 awards for Best Seller. Charles was devoted to his family, his catholic religion and enjoyed giving grace before each meal. He was an avid football fan. He is predeceased by his father Charles Cardano Jr. and his brother Thomas Cardano Survivors: Beloved son of Rita Cardano, loving uncle of Crystal and Erica Cardano. Memorial Mass: 11am, Mon. Oct. 14 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Dr. Secane PA. 19018 Visitation: 10-11am at the church Inurnment: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Dr Secane PA 19018 would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
Download Now