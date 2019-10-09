|
|
Charles A. Cardano III “Charlie”, age 63 of Secane passed on October 7, 2019. Charles was a 1973 graduate of Upper Darby High School where he played football. He worked as a realtor for Fox and Lizzo Commercial Real Estate Company in Philadelphia for many years receiving 5 awards for Best Seller. Charles was devoted to his family, his catholic religion and enjoyed giving grace before each meal. He was an avid football fan. He is predeceased by his father Charles Cardano Jr. and his brother Thomas Cardano Survivors: Beloved son of Rita Cardano, loving uncle of Crystal and Erica Cardano. Memorial Mass: 11am, Mon. Oct. 14 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Dr. Secane PA. 19018 Visitation: 10-11am at the church Inurnment: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Dr Secane PA 19018 would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 10, 2019